Heinz Kluetmeier, photojournalist known for SI’s Miracle On Ice picture, dies at 82

Heinz Kluetmeier, an award-winning photojournalist whose portfolio includes iconic Olympic images of the “Miracle On Ice” in 1980 and Michael Phelps’ “Miracle Finish” in 2008, has died. He was 82. Longtime employer Sports Illustrated says Kluetmeier died Tuesday due to…

