Heavy Snow & Extreme Cold Warnings

Light to moderate snow will continue through this morning with additional 1 to 3 inches across parts of central Wisconsin and up to 2 inches possible elsewhere. Drifting to patchy snow is expected in open areas. Expect snow covered and slippery travel this morning. Total snowfall amounts will be 4 to 8 inches, with the highest amounts across central Wisconsin and lowest west of the Mississippi River. Dangerous temperatures and wind chills are also expected across the entire area Tonight into Thursday. Wind chill values will be in the minus 30 to minus 60 below range, with Wednesday morning being the coldest. Take this cold seriously.

* WHAT…Snow. Dangerously cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible. Wind chills values minus 30 to minus 60 are expected. Patchy blowing snow in open areas possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon Tuesday to noon CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

* AFFECTED AREAS: ALLAMAKEE … LA CROSSE … CLAYTON … ADAMS … RICHLAND … TAYLOR … JACKSON … JUNEAU … CRAWFORD … CLARK … MONROE … GRANT … VERNON

Instructions:

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.