Heating bills will jump as much as 54% this winter compared to last year, federal forecast says
An analysis done by the We Energies “predicts the typical residential customer will pay $25 more a month this winter compared to last year.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Brett Favre promised to repay $1.1 million that was meant for welfare programs....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 13, 2021 at 11:48 PM
Brett Favre agreed to return welfare money paid to him by a group under indictment, but he made only one payment.
Wisconsin reports 64 COVID-19 deaths in two days
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2021 at 9:24 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported 25 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 39 new deaths on Tuesday.
Ted Nugent visits Wisconsin Capitol to endorse 'sporting freedom' bills alongside...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2021 at 8:53 PM
Nugent took the podium in the state Assembly chambers Wednesday to endorse fewer regulations on hunting in Wisconsin.
De Pere police say they're still working to identify person who attacked woman on East...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 13, 2021 at 8:43 PM
As the investigation continues, De Pere police insist the city remains a safe community.
Mauston Cross Country to Host Conference Championship Meet at Castle Rock Golf Course,...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 13, 2021 at 6:22 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/12
by WRJC WebMaster on October 13, 2021 at 6:19 PM
Hillsboro & Wonewoc-Center Each Win Twice at Hillsboro Quad Creating Chaos atop the SBC...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 13, 2021 at 6:17 PM
Khang family shares refugee experience as Afghan refugees come to Wisconsin
by Wausau Daily Herald on October 13, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Yeng Cher Khang's family came from Laos to the United States via refugee camps in Thailand in the aftermath of the Vietnam War.
