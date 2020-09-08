Hearts of the mill: Employees contemplate what's next after Verso idles Wisconsin Rapids paper mill
Verso announced in June its plans to indefinitely idle its Wisconsin Rapids paper mill. Layoffs began July 31.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
He received a liver transplant 30 years ago on Sept. 8, and he's nothing but grateful
by Marshfield News-Herald on September 8, 2020 at 12:30 PM
David Freimund, a farmer and factory worker from Spencer, celebrates the 30th anniversary of his life-saving liver transplant.
She's 12, holds a national boxing title and fights for a cause: saving Indigenous girls
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 8, 2020 at 11:41 AM
Ayanna O'Kimosh trains at the Menominee Indian Boxing Club and raises awareness about murdered and missing Indigenous women.
'An impossible question:' This fall, how will colleges get students to act less like...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Some school leaders are promising aggressive measures to keep students in line.
Kamala Harris meets with the family of Jacob Blake during campaign trip to Milwaukee
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2020 at 11:11 PM
During a Labor Day campaign stop, Joe Biden's running mate was also scheduled to meet with union members and Black business leaders.
UW-Madison chancellor orders all undergrads to restrict activities to stem increase in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2020 at 9:29 PM
In the sternest warning yet for UW-Madison students, Chancellor Rebecca Blank raised the possibility of closing down the campus.
Traveling the U.S. to where she is needed, Green Bay nurse typifies booming labor niche...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2020 at 8:08 PM
Kristina Starcevic is one of the 40,000 to 50,000 travel nurses in the country. Her job is to go wherever she is most needed.
Labor Day: Caregivers in the home are taking on more work, new obligations due to the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 7, 2020 at 6:23 PM
This labor day take a look at the work mothers and other caregivers have taken on in the household during the pandemic.
Weekend sees jump in rate of positive COVD-19 tests
by Bob Hague on September 7, 2020 at 3:50 PM
Wisconsin had 15 reported coronavirus deaths over the weekend, along with an increase in the rate of new positive tests. All of those were on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health Services, bringing the state’s death toll from […]
Pence and Harris campaign in Wisconsin today
by WRN Contributor on September 7, 2020 at 3:44 PM
The vice presidential candidates are in La Crosse and Milwaukee for Labor Day. Republican Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse and deliver remarks on President Trump’s job creation record. […]
