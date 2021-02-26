Hearing delayed for Algoma woman accused of neglect in drowning of infant daughter

The delay for Cheyanne Wierichs’ hearing is to allow a public defender to be assigned to the case. Charges were filed three days before the hearing.

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.