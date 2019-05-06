He's taught in the UW system since 1966. Now Professor Doug Hosler is finally retiring.
Doug Hosler, a philosophy professor at the UW-Stevens Point at Wausau, reckons he's taught about 10,000 students over 50-plus years.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
