Health Fair – August

In order to lead a healthy lifestyle, it’s important to take control of your health. Knowing your specific risks for developing heart disease, diabetes and hearing loss can help you be proactive in making healthier life choices. Knowing your levels of cholesterol and blood pressure, and keeping those under control, may even help to add a few more years to your life.

If you would like to learn some steps you can take to better control your wellness, be sure to attend the upcoming health fair at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. The event will be held on Thursday, August 13 from 7 to 11 am.

Free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings will be available, along with the opportunity to discuss specific risks for developing diabetes and heart disease with Mile Bluff’s healthcare professionals.

If you would like to have a total cholesterol test performed with no fasting required, you may do so for $10. You also have the option to have a lipid profile worked up for only $20; this test is a 12 hours optional fasting.

In addition to these services, a member from Mile Bluff’s audiology team will be available from 8 to 11 am to perform free hearing tests. They will be able to tell you of any specific risks you may have for developing hearing loss.

Once your tests are completed, Mile Bluff’s healthcare professionals will review your results with you, and will provide tips on how to reduce your risks for developing diabetes, heart disease and hearing loss. If areas of concern are found through these screenings, resources will be provided to help you with your needs, and all results will be sent to your primary care provider.

Insurance is not needed to take advantage of the benefits these health screenings have to offer. The information you receive from these tests, along with the educational tools you will be given, are important steps in positively impacting your health. Appointments are required for all services, so call 608-847-1845 to reserve your spot today!

Source: WRJC.com







