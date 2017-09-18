There is an upcoming health fair at Mile Bluff – Delton Family Medical Center in Lake Delton. It will be held on Thursday, September 21 from 7 to 11 am. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and learn what your risk factors are for developing heart disease and diabetes. In addition to these services, cholesterol screenings will be available for a small fee, and a member from Mile Bluff’s audiology team will be available from 8 to 11 am to perform free hearing tests. Appointments are required for all services, but insurance is not required. Call 608-254-5888 to schedule an appointment.

Source: WRJC.com

