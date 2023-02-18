Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end
A federal mandate for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has been in place nationally for a year. An Associated Press analysis has identified about 750 nursing homes and 110 hospitals nationwide that have been cited for violations.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Local Prep Scores from Friday Night 2/17
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2023 at 2:12 PM
Great Lakes ice cover reaches historic low. Here's what we know.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Lack of ice can upend the lakes' ecosystem and make shipping conditions more dangerous.
Smiling with all their teeth: Local dentists give free dental care to shelter residents
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2023 at 11:15 PM
Dentists offer free dental work to 13 residents from N.E.W. Community Shelter
Green Bay fentanyl bust leads to two trafficking convictions, man sentenced to 10 years...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2023 at 10:41 PM
Brown County Drug Task Force makes bust of Green Bay men, one of whom faces 10 years to life in prison. The other faces up to 30 years.
From gay rights to abortion access and property rights. Where 2023 Wisconsin Supreme...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2023 at 10:38 PM
Here's what the candidates say about previous decisions made by the U.S. and Wisconsin Supreme Courts.
Oneida Nation's environmental restoration project to receive funding in proposed state...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2023 at 9:12 PM
Part of Gov. Tony Evers' proposed budget includes helping to fund the Oneida Nation's environmental restoration project on the reservation.
After Schabusiness attacks lawyer, sheriff plans for more security in next court...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM
In court Tuesday, Schabusiness swung her handcuffed hands toward attorney Quint Jolly before Sheriff's Deputy Randy Von Haden tackled her.
Bice: Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly was paid $120,000 by Republicans to work on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2023 at 8:03 PM
Former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly was directly involved in the plans by Wisconsin Republicans to covertly convene a slate of fake electors.
