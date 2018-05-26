He threatened to die 'suicide by cop.' Why Sparta High School canceled its graduation ceremony
A man threatened to kill estranged family members at a high school graduation Saturday in Sparta, resulting in the cancellation of graduation ceremonies.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
