He holds the Packers' all-time interception record. On Wednesday, safety Bobby Dillon finally joins the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Bobby Dillon is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading interceptor, and he played only 94 games.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2021 at 10:45 PM
The Department of Health Services reports 34 COVID-19 deaths, the highest mark in over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2021 at 9:43 PM
The reported high counts from last week combined with Wednesday's death count brings the seven-day average daily deaths to 12, up nine deaths from a month ago.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs bipartisan bill requiring Holocaust and genocide...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2021 at 9:28 PM
The action comes as anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise in Milwaukee and elsewhere.
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Brown County group's lawsuit against sales tax
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2021 at 8:55 PM
At issue is whether the county can use millions in sales-tax money to fund construction, instead of directing it to property tax relief.
State expands unemployment programs aimed at helping those who turned down jobs or had...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2021 at 4:49 PM
The Department of Workforce Development announced the implementation of the program Wednesday. The federal government approved the expansion in February.
Bellin Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic to move to different part of Lambeau Field on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM
Vaccination clinic will move from Atrium to south end zone suites, with new hours.
Wisconsin DOJ launches new review of clergy and faith leader abuse
by Bob Hague on April 28, 2021 at 2:35 PM
A new statewide initiative, led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, will review reports of clergy and faith leader abuse. Victim advocates including Peter Isely of Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, were on hand for a press conference […]
Paulson, Mary Alice Age 82 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 28, 2021 at 12:54 AM
