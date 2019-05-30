He flew Elvis Presley 250 times and he&apos;s got the stories to prove it. The King&apos;s pilot to speak at Oshkosh museum.

Ron Strauss was Elvis Presley's pilot for a couple years and will speak about his experiences flying the King at EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh.

      

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com


News At Other State Sites:
1 2

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.
Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment