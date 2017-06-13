Hays ruled not guilty by mental defect

A Sauk County judge has ordered a West Allis man accused of a deadly Interstate shooting to be committed to a state facility for up to 40 years. Zachary Hays randomly shot and killed an Illinois woman on May 1st of last year in Sauk County, as she headed home from Wisconsin Dells with her […]

