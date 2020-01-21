Hawkins, Terry L. Age 67 of Rural New Lisbon

Terry L. Hawkins, 67 of rural New Lisbon, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home.

Terry was born on September 13, 1952 in Mauston, Wisconsin. He was the son of Ermon C. and Artress E. (Granger) Hawkins.

Terry was a loving, caring brother, uncle and friend to many. He had a great love for animals, with his favorite dog, “Bo”, that he rescued from a shelter. Terry was a man of few words, but when he spoke it meant a great deal. Throughout Terry’s life he enjoyed hunting, stock car driving, raising pigs & cattle, cutting wood & farming. His favorite sport was Nascar. Terry was a dedicated employee for over 23 years with Bollig Excavating. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Terry is survived by his siblings, Jeanette (Donald) Raymond, Chester Hawkins and Pam May, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Ardis Niles & Beulah Wendt, infant baby brother and nephew, Don Raymond.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church, Mauston. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at Crandall Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5-8 pm and also on Saturday at Bible Baptist Church from 9am until the time of service.

Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.

Source: WRJC.com





