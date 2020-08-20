Having a diverse newsroom is critical to telling stories about the Green Bay area. Here's a look at our staff
As part of our commitment to an inclusive culture, the Green Bay Press-Gazette will begin annually publishing the makeup of our newsroom staff.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
WCMA Seeking Students for Internship Exchange
on August 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association is now taking applications from students who have an interest in participating in its Internship Exchange program for the upcoming fall and winter seasons.
-
State Milk Production Rises for First Time in 9 Months
on August 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM
After eight consecutive months of lower year-to-year output, Wisconsin farmers produced more milk during the month of July compared to the same time in 2019.
-
Warrens Cranberry Festival Earns Prestigious Recognition
on August 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM
Readers of Sunshine Artist magazine have ranked the Warrens Cranberry Festival among the best shows in the country.
-
Hancock Ag Research Station Has New Superintendent
on August 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM
Troy Fishler has been named superintendent of Hancock Agricultural Research Station.
-
Weekend 'State Fair Necessities' Events Called a Success
on August 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM
Officials with Wisconsin State Fair Park announced that its State Fair Necessities fair food drive-thru events held during the past four weekends exceeded expectations.
-
Green Bay Restaurant Week menus revealed; choices span fajita nachos to sweet potato...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2020 at 10:06 AM
This year's event was postponed from July to September to give restaurants more time to prepare given the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
-
-
Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on August 20, 2020 at 1:20 AM
The state Department of Health Services reported eight deaths since Tuesday due to COVID-19, and 50 additional hospitalizations. DHS reports 663 – or 7.0 percent – of 9,429 new test results were returned as positive. That’s up from […]
-
Taunting Democrats who are holding a virtual convention, Pence touts jobs in Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2020 at 12:26 AM
Mike Pence promoted the Trump administration's work to recover manufacturing job losses that have bruised the Wisconsin economy for decades.
