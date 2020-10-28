Have an election question? Join us for a live Q&A at 7 p.m.
Haley BeMiller and Jeff Bollier of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will answer election questions on a livestream at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Your guide to the election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2020 at 12:27 AM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with candidate Q&As and information about the election.
Donald Trump hits western Wisconsin hoping to recapture 2016 support
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2020 at 11:47 PM
This swingy region of western Wisconsin is full of voters who supported Barack Obama in 2012, Donald Trump in 2016.
Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald silent on his office's recent coronavirus quarantine
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2020 at 11:46 PM
Fitzgerald's legislative office was forced to go into quarantine as Wisconsin Republican lawmakers and aides have faced a coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus in Brown County: Four more people die from COVID-19, bringing total to 93
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2020 at 11:42 PM
On a day when the state saw record-setting numbers in cases and COVID-19 deaths, Brown County records 4 more deaths.
'It's a nightmare scenario:' Wisconsin reports more than 5,200 cases, 64 deaths in worst...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2020 at 11:36 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported 5,262 new cases and 64 deaths Tuesday, both records far above any previous daily counts.
In De Pere visit, Donald Trump Jr. talks importance of blue-collar voters to Trump...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2020 at 11:24 PM
Trump Jr. credited Trump with renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement and said he's an "outsider" who kept his promises.
Trump stores: Entrepreneurs turn politics to profit at these pop up stores | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2020 at 9:32 PM
Two Trump merchandise stores are open in Green Bay and will be in the area until after the election.
Grimmest day yet for COVID-19 in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on October 27, 2020 at 9:29 PM
Tuesday was another record high day of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Wisconsin. The Department of Health Services reported that 5,262 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and that 64 people died from the disease. […]
UW-Madison will continue furloughs into 2021 as lost revenue, increased costs hit $320...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2020 at 9:14 PM
UW-Madison is entering a second round of furloughs as projected losses from the COVID-19 pandemic hit $320 million through June 2021.
