Haun, Gerald “Jerry” Frederick Age 76 of Cashton

Gerald “Jerry” Frederick Haun, 76, of Cashton, WI passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wisconsin with his family by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cashton, Wisconsin. Burial will follow in the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery on St. Mary’s Ridge. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, beginning at 4:00 pm and concluding with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at the Torkelson Funeral Home, Cashton, WI. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.