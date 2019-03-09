Hate daylight saving time? Efforts to change law in Wisconsin, other states hit roadblocks
Wisconsin and neighboring states in recent years have attempted to pass bills to eliminate daylight saving or make it permanent year round.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin might not get a Foxconn plant of any size, analysts say14 hours ago
- Hate daylight saving time? Efforts to change law in Wisconsin, other states hit roadblocks16 hours ago
- After 100 years of daylight saving time, it's time to cash in on all that saved-up da...23 hours ago
- Evers’ capital budget largely aimed at UW campuses2 days ago
- Lyndon Station Man Allegedly Fights Victim Over Cell Phone2 days ago
- Wisconsin’s January Unemployment Rates Holds Steady at 3 Percent2 days ago
- Study: Wisconsin Beer Drinkers Pay More For Their Drink Of Choice2 days ago
- Wisconsin AG Kaul supports national law to combat robocalls and phone scams2 days ago
- Congressman Kind pushes for tariff exemptions for Wisconsin farmers, manufacturers2 days ago
- State Cheesemakers Win Big at U.S. Championship Contest2 days ago
- Sen. Jacque Pushing to Make Animal Sex a Felony2 days ago
- Trempealeau, Iowa Counties Top 4-H Quiz Bowl & Skillathon Contests2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.