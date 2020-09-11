Hatch Public Library Opening Computer Lab Monday (9/14)

Hatch Public Library computer lab will be opening to the public, Monday, September 14th!

One hour appointments will be available Monday-Thursday, 9-6. Call them at (608) 847-4454 to make your appointment. Masks are required. If you require computer assistance, please plan to bring someone with you, and we will reserve two computer spaces to accommodate.

The Library will continue to provide online services and curbside services! Thank you for your continued support!

Source: WRJC.com







