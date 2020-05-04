Hatch Public Library now doing curbside pickup

We now have curbside pickup! Call us at (608) 847-4454 or go online at hatchpubliclibrary.org to order books and other library materials. Once your materials are ready, staff will contact you to reserve a time slot for curbside pickup. Questions? Feel free to give us a call. We’d be happy to help!

