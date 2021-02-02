Hatch Public Library Introduces Flipster®, a New Way to Access Magazines
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Patrons of Mauston’s Hatch Public Library can now access their favorite magazines on a phone, tablet or computer using Flipster® from EBSCO. Flipster is a next-generation magazine service that allows people to browse digital versions of the latest issues of popular magazines, courtesy of the library.
Hatch Public Library has both Flipster digital magazines and hardcopy versions of magazines such as People, Better Homes and Gardens, Sports Illustrated and Consumer Reports. And now, with Flipster, new titles have been added to the Library’s collection and are available digitally with Flipster such as Architecture Digest, Forbes, The Week, Dr. Oz: The Good Life, and Elle.
To get started with Flipster, simply download the app to your Android™ phone or tablet, Apple® phone tablet, or a Kindle Fire tablet. Once the app is installed, browse the digital magazine titles, and download the issue you want. Titles are then available for offline reading anytime, anywhere. The app is free and magazine downloads are free!
“Flipster is an exciting service for our library patrons because it will allow many people to read the most recent edition of our most popular magazines, all at the same time, and while the issue is most relevant. Best of all, they can do it all from the convenience of their own home!” Hatch Public Library Director Bridget Christenson.
Contact Hatch Public Library or visit www.hatchpubliclibrary.org to learn more about accessing the library’s digital magazines through Flipster. To learn more about Flipster, visit http://flipster.ebsco.com.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Hatch Public Library Introduces Flipster®, a New Way to Access Magazines
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2021 at 8:31 PM
-
Tomah Health Meeting Community Needs
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2021 at 8:31 PM
-
City of Mauston Looking to Borrow $3.6 Million for Street Projects and Refinances
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2021 at 8:30 PM
-
Wisconsin braces for snowstorm starting Wednesday evening, then bitter cold this weekend
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on February 2, 2021 at 8:21 PM
The winter storm is expected to begin Wednesday evening and last through Thursday. People can also expect much colder temperatures over the weekend.
-
Here's what we know about the Fox River Mall shooting in Grand Chute
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 2, 2021 at 7:21 PM
Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect after a shooting Sunday at the Fox River Mall that left one man dead and another person injured.
-
Police in Oshkosh find car connected to Sunday's fatal shooting at Fox River Mall;...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 2, 2021 at 7:21 PM
Police are looking for 17-year-old Dezman V. Ellis for questioning. He is considered armed and dangerous.
-
Badgers Caufield and Holloway named Big Ten stars
by Bill Scott on February 2, 2021 at 6:17 PM
Wisconsin sophomore forward Cole Caufield was named the Big Ten’s number-one star and sophomore forward Dylan Holloway was named the second star by the conference on Tuesday. Caufield led the nation with seven points last week, including four […]
-
Vote for your favorites: Green Bay kids' drawings for Black History Month
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2021 at 5:12 PM
These Green Bay Boys & Girls Club members can win prizes with their Black History Month drawings. Vote for your favorite at bit.ly/GBkidsart.
-
Wisconsin partners with Microsoft on vaccination registration
by Bob Hague on February 2, 2021 at 4:35 PM
The state of Wisconsin is getting assistance from Microsoft, as it sets up an online platform for people to sign up for coronavirus vaccinations. The system is expected to launch in 10 communities February 15th. The Wisconsin Department of Health […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.