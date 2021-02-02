Hatch Public Library Introduces Flipster®, a New Way to Access Magazines

Patrons of Mauston’s Hatch Public Library can now access their favorite magazines on a phone, tablet or computer using Flipster® from EBSCO. Flipster is a next-generation magazine service that allows people to browse digital versions of the latest issues of popular magazines, courtesy of the library.

Hatch Public Library has both Flipster digital magazines and hardcopy versions of magazines such as People, Better Homes and Gardens, Sports Illustrated and Consumer Reports. And now, with Flipster, new titles have been added to the Library’s collection and are available digitally with Flipster such as Architecture Digest, Forbes, The Week, Dr. Oz: The Good Life, and Elle.

To get started with Flipster, simply download the app to your Android™ phone or tablet, Apple® phone tablet, or a Kindle Fire tablet. Once the app is installed, browse the digital magazine titles, and download the issue you want. Titles are then available for offline reading anytime, anywhere. The app is free and magazine downloads are free!

“Flipster is an exciting service for our library patrons because it will allow many people to read the most recent edition of our most popular magazines, all at the same time, and while the issue is most relevant. Best of all, they can do it all from the convenience of their own home!” Hatch Public Library Director Bridget Christenson.

Contact Hatch Public Library or visit www.hatchpubliclibrary.org to learn more about accessing the library’s digital magazines through Flipster. To learn more about Flipster, visit http://flipster.ebsco.com.

Source: WRJC.com







