Hatch Public Library Holding Costume Contest

Hatch Public Library is holding a costume contest. They are asking you to send them a picture of you in your Halloween costume to Maustonpl@wrlsweb.org. Include your name and phone number in your email. Prizes will be awarded in children and adult categories. Winning photos will be shared on Facebook. Contest ends Saturday October 31st.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.