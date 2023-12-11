Haschke, Romelle Age 83 of New Lisbon

Romelle Haschke age 83 of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, November 8th, 2023 at Mile Bluff Hospital in Mauston, WI. Romelle was the daughter of Clyde and Ruby (Peckham) Stickney, and was born on October 8, 1940, in Hustler, WI.

Romelle attended New Lisbon Public School, graduating in 1958. After graduating she worked for the American Society of Agronomy in Madison, WI. She was united in marriage to Ted Haschke at the New Lisbon Methodist Church on March 7th, 1964.

Romelle worked for the New Lisbon Schools, retiring after 29 years. She was a past member of the Eastern Star in New Lisbon and a long-time active member of the New Lisbon Methodist Church. She was a member of the choir and was a past trustee of the church. Romelle enjoyed bowling for many years and doing the daily crossword puzzle. Her potato salad and baked corn were enjoyed by all at family events. Spending time with her family and friends was her greatest joy. Watching the Green Bay Packer games was a must. Each of her children and grandchildren remember her for spoiling them and taking real pride in their achievements. She also enjoyed attending their school events.

Romelle is survived by her husband Ted Haschke, her children, Bret (Billie Jo) Haschke of New Lisbon, Clay Haschke of New Lisbon and Eric (Lady) Haschke of New Lisbon, a sister Karen (Douglas) Lawrence of New Lisbon, her grandchildren, Chelsea Haschke, Carley Haschke, Mathias Haschke, Cole Haschke, Cade Haschke, Cody Haschke, Kyle Medina, Katelyn Haschke and Kailey Haschke, her great grandchildren, Athena Droste, Severus Wilson, Skarlet Wilson, Skyler Wilson and Summer Medina and by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Clyde Jr., and Jimmie, and sisters, Genevieve Stowell, Jean Wood and Deanna Edgerton.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 16th, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Winding Rivers Methodist Church (N6774 Germantown Rd) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Pastor Jill Nowlen presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







