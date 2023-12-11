Haschke, Romelle Age 83 of New Lisbon
Romelle Haschke age 83 of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, November 8th, 2023 at Mile Bluff Hospital in Mauston, WI. Romelle was the daughter of Clyde and Ruby (Peckham) Stickney, and was born on October 8, 1940, in Hustler, WI.
Romelle attended New Lisbon Public School, graduating in 1958. After graduating she worked for the American Society of Agronomy in Madison, WI. She was united in marriage to Ted Haschke at the New Lisbon Methodist Church on March 7th, 1964.
Romelle worked for the New Lisbon Schools, retiring after 29 years. She was a past member of the Eastern Star in New Lisbon and a long-time active member of the New Lisbon Methodist Church. She was a member of the choir and was a past trustee of the church. Romelle enjoyed bowling for many years and doing the daily crossword puzzle. Her potato salad and baked corn were enjoyed by all at family events. Spending time with her family and friends was her greatest joy. Watching the Green Bay Packer games was a must. Each of her children and grandchildren remember her for spoiling them and taking real pride in their achievements. She also enjoyed attending their school events.
Romelle is survived by her husband Ted Haschke, her children, Bret (Billie Jo) Haschke of New Lisbon, Clay Haschke of New Lisbon and Eric (Lady) Haschke of New Lisbon, a sister Karen (Douglas) Lawrence of New Lisbon, her grandchildren, Chelsea Haschke, Carley Haschke, Mathias Haschke, Cole Haschke, Cade Haschke, Cody Haschke, Kyle Medina, Katelyn Haschke and Kailey Haschke, her great grandchildren, Athena Droste, Severus Wilson, Skarlet Wilson, Skyler Wilson and Summer Medina and by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Clyde Jr., and Jimmie, and sisters, Genevieve Stowell, Jean Wood and Deanna Edgerton.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 16th, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Winding Rivers Methodist Church (N6774 Germantown Rd) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Pastor Jill Nowlen presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Source: WRJC.com
-
$5,000 Fund Directed to JCAIRS
by WRJC WebMaster on December 11, 2023 at 10:27 PM
-
Mile Bluff Medical Center to Host Festival of Trees Event
by WRJC WebMaster on December 11, 2023 at 10:26 PM
-
Meyer, Annette Ida Age 92 of Watertown & Formerly of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 11, 2023 at 9:59 PM
-
Haschke, Romelle Age 83 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on December 11, 2023 at 9:58 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 11, 2023 at 9:22 PM
-
Regents reject Republican offer to release raises & fund projects in exchange for dialing...
by Bob Hague on December 11, 2023 at 7:21 PM
Universities of Wisconsin Regents have rejected a deal with Republican leaders in the legislature. Saturday’s narrow 9-8 vote came just a day after the compromise was announced by System President Jay Rothman. The deal would have provided […]
-
UW System reaches agreement to end deadlock with Republican legislative leaders
by Bob Hague on December 8, 2023 at 9:57 PM
Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said Friday that a deal reached with Republican leaders in the legislature should address concerns by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. “The Assembly Speaker has very publicly held […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/7
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM
-
Mauston Wrestling Crushes Competition in Schluter Quad
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.