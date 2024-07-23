Harris tells roaring Wisconsin crowd November election is 'a choice between freedom and chaos'
A roaring crowd of battleground state voters greeted Vice President Kamala Harris in Wisconsin as she opened her Democratic political case against Republican former President Donald Trump. In her first rally since locking up the presidential nomination, she said Tuesday…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Man Arrested After Refusing To Leave Hillsboro Business
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2024 at 7:18 PM
-
Dump Truck Tips Over Near La Farge
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2024 at 7:05 PM
-
Motorcycle Accident Between Elroy & Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2024 at 7:04 PM
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 23, 2024 at 5:47 PM
Big Ten Media Days are underway – Jordan Love still a spectator on day 2 of Training Camp
-
McKinley, Gladys Age 91 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2024 at 2:47 PM
-
Noth, Lavonne G. Age 79 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2024 at 2:41 PM
-
Peterson, Sharon Marie Age 38 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2024 at 2:32 PM
-
Anderson, Carl Age 67 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2024 at 2:30 PM
-
Peterson, Sharon Marie Age 38
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2024 at 2:20 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.