Harris says Trump’s ‘Project 2025 agenda’ would raise mortgage costs by $1,200. What’s that about?

Kamala Harris said Donald Trump and a Project 2025 plan would raise the typical U.S. mortgage by $1,200 per year. That’s based on a 2015 study about privatizing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and it’s not clear Trump still supports that.

Source: Politifacts.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.