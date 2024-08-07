Harris' pick of Walz amps up excitement in Midwestern states where Democrats look to heal divisions
Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will spend their first full day as running mates in Wisconsin and Michigan. The trip is aimed at shoring up support among the younger, diverse, labor-friendly voters who were instrumental in…
HS Football Preview –2024 Berlin Indians
by WRJC WebMaster on August 7, 2024 at 2:57 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 7, 2024 at 11:05 AM
Brewers open series in Atlanta with convincing win – The Packers say they’ll play their starters in preseason opener at Cleveland
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 7, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Four men charged with felony murder in connection to D’Vontaye Mitchell death (MILWAUKEE) Prosecutors charge four men with felony murder for the death of a man outside a downtown Milwaukee hotel. 43-year-old D’Vontaye Mitchell died June […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 7, 2024 at 8:50 AM
“We are important in this election” Eau Claire County Democratic Chair on Walz pick (EAU CLAIRE) Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, will be in Eau Claire on Wednesday. Eau Claire County […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 6, 2024 at 9:05 PM
Matt LaFleur says he’ll play his starters in the preseason opener at Cleveland, including Jordan Love – The Brewers open a 3-game series in Atlanta
HS Football Preview –2024 Tomah Timberwolves
by WRJC WebMaster on August 6, 2024 at 5:04 PM
Crash in Juneau County on Interstate
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2024 at 7:03 PM
UW Madison professor says Americans in Russia run risks of being held hostage
by bhague@wrn.com on August 5, 2024 at 7:03 PM
The U.S. State Department advises Americans against traveling to Russia. WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with University of Wisconsin Political Science Professor Yoshiko Herrera about the risks for Americans in Russia, and the complex negotiations […]
Bank of Mauston Donates to JUCO Sheriffs Department
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2024 at 6:39 PM
