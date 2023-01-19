Harley-Davidson will celebrate 120th Anniversary in Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson is putting together a big celebration for its 120th anniversary. The American motorcycle manufacturing firm announced Homecoming Festival events to happen July 13th through the 16th to celebrate the company’s anniversary. Those events will happen at venues across the Milwaukee area, including the Harley-Davidson Museum, and Veterans Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront, with family-friendly activities […] Source: WRN.com







