Harley Davidson Halts Production at Milwaukee Factory

Harley Davidson is closing its Milwaukee factory because of the coronavirus. Harley temporarily suspended production Wednesday. A worker in Menomonee Falls tested positive. Harley is asking headquarters employees to work from home if they can. No one is saying when the company will start making its iconic motorcycles again.

Source: WRJC.com





