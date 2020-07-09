Hardee's closes Tuesday after over four decades in Wisconsin Rapids
Hardee’s, 1821 Eighth St. S., Wisconsin Rapids, closed Tuesday. The restaurant opened in 1973, closed in Dec. 22, 2008, and reopened in June 2012.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
FFA Proficiency Winners Honored During Virtual Convention
on July 9, 2020 at 12:10 AM
After many months of waiting, hundreds of FFA members were finally able to learn the results of their proficiency award applicants.
WPA to Host 21st Annual Pork Classic Golf Outing
on July 9, 2020 at 12:10 AM
Pork producers, allied industry representatives, and friends of the pork industry are invited to participate in the Wisconsin Pork Association's 21st Annual Pork Classic golf outing.
Applications Sought for MOSES Executive Director Position
on July 9, 2020 at 12:10 AM
The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service is now accepting applications for a new executive director.
Crop Acreage Reports Due to FSA Office by Next Week
on July 9, 2020 at 12:10 AM
The director of Wisconsin's Farm Service Agency is reminding producers to complete crop acreage reports by the applicable deadline for their county.
Eagle River Cancels Annual Cranberry Fest
on July 9, 2020 at 12:10 AM
The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel the 41st annual Eagle River Cranberry Fest, which was scheduled for October 3-4.
Assembly Republican ask Evers for loan program to assist unemployed
by Bob Hague on July 8, 2020 at 11:28 PM
State Assembly Republicans have a plan to assist thousands of people still waiting to have their unemployment claims sorted out, by the Department of Workforce Development. Majority Leader Jim Steinke spoke during a press conference at the Capitol […]
Johnson says U.S. shut down too much of economy in response to pandemic
by WRN Contributor on July 8, 2020 at 11:17 PM
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson thinks the country closed too much of its economy when the coronavirus outbreak started. The Wisconsin Republican told the online news publication Axios the country “overreacted” at first. “We closed too […]
Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
by Bob Hague on July 8, 2020 at 11:11 PM
There were nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin on Wednesday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 10,138 new test results, of which 598 – 5.6 percent – were positive. That compares with 495 new cases and […]
Columbus, Wisconsin, leaders vote to remove statue of its namesake
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2020 at 11:07 PM
A month after a 16-year-old launched a petition for its removal, a small Wisconsin town voted to move its large Christopher Columbus statue.
