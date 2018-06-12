Happ considering Supreme Court run

There another potential state supreme court candidate. Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, an unsuccessful candidate for state attorney general in 2014, is reportedly considering a run for the seat being vacated by retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson. Happ would become the third potential candidate in the election next April. Appeals Court Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer […]

