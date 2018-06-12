Happ considering Supreme Court run
There another potential state supreme court candidate. Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, an unsuccessful candidate for state attorney general in 2014, is reportedly considering a run for the seat being vacated by retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson. Happ would become the third potential candidate in the election next April. Appeals Court Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Mother charged in death of boy found in hotel freezer4 hours ago
- Happ considering Supreme Court run4 hours ago
- Ex-Menominee Tribe cop sentenced to 15 years in federal prison4 hours ago
- Kewaunee looks to take the future by storm through planning sessions4 hours ago
- Elections Commission removes Daniels from ballot4 hours ago
- 2018 Rib Mountain snowmelt contest5 hours ago
- DATCP culls CWD positive deer herd5 hours ago
- Wisconsin FFA Convention Kicks-Off in Madison5 hours ago
- State Farmers Wrapping Up Planting, First Crop Hay5 hours ago
- Silage Conference to Detail Silage Usage5 hours ago
- A new technology counts words babies hear. This program aims to get parents to talk.5 hours ago
- Man Injured Seriously In Collision With Semi In Columbia County6 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.