Hanson, Vernon Harold Age 92 of Mauston

Vernon Harold Hanson, 92, of Mauston passed on Saturday, March 30, 2019 surrounded by family at Cottage Care Center, Mauston, WI.

Vern was born on June 5, 1926 in Moscow, WI, the son of Christian Hanson and Frieda (Schraepfer) Hanson.

Vern graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1944. Following his graduation he entered the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Tweedy patrolling the eastern coast of the US. After his Service he attended WSU-Platteville where he received a Bachelor degree in Agriculture and Education. On August 7, 1949 he married his high school sweetheart, Maybelle Barber. Their first home was in Platteville, WI where May worked as a nurse while Vern completed his degree and also taught agriculture courses to veterans in the area.He worked as a public school educator in Lancaster, Hollandale and the majority of his career in Mauston WI., first as a science teacher then later as middle school principal. During his time in Mauston he attended the University of Wyoming and Michigan State University where he earned his Masters degree in Science Education. Later he attended Wisconsin State University-Superior receiving his School Administration certification. Upon his retirement he had second careers as co-owner of Royall Furnaces (wood burners) and later as a real estate salesman. He was successful and respected in his careers. Vern volunteered services throughout his life. He played and coached baseball, basketball and football, was a member of a peace group from the area that traveled to Central America, distributed “Meals on Wheels”, was a grade school reading buddy and an advocate for affordable housing in Mauston. He was a member of the American Legion and Lions Club. Raised on a farm, Vern was a country boy at heart who loved hunting, fishing and walks in the woods. As he had more free time he enjoyed golfing and traveling with May. But more than anything he loved his family.

Vernon is survived by his children Craig (Shari) Hanson of Elroy, Debra (Howard) Fried of Madison, Von (Lori) Hanson of Green Bay, WI, eight grandchildren Emily Hanson Hill (Jeremy), Samuel Hanson (Kate Ditter), Maida Hanson Wrigley (David), Betsy (Brett) Leonhardt, Anna Fried (Nick Merkelson), Jenna (Mark) Hanson Rogers, Haley Hanson, Heath Hanson and four great-grandchildren Lainey Rogers, Mercer and Waverly Leonhardt and MarleyHill. He was preceded in death by Maybelle, his wife of 62 years, his parents and two brothers, Howard and Roger Hanson.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, 420 Suszycki Dr., Mauston, WI. Friends may call for visitation from 1:00-3:00. Funeral at 3:00 followed by an early supper. Burial will be at the Moscow Cemetery, Blanchardville, WI at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made too Rawhide Boys Ranch (www.rawhide.org; E7475 Rawhide Road; New London, WI 54961) or International Crane Foundation www.savingcranes.org; E11376 Shady Lane Road, PO Box 447; Baraboo, WI 53913)

