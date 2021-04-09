Hanson, Melvin R. Age 82 of Big Flats

Melvin R. Hanson, age 82, of Big Flats, WI passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at his home.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Melvin was born February 12, 1939, in Hancock, Wisconsin to Lloyd and Myrtle (Ostrander) Hanson. Melvin attended Adams-Friendship High School, and then married his wife of 60 years Delores Marie Streeter on February 11, 1961, in Nekoosa, WI. They were blessed with four daughters: Debra (Phil) Kinney, Terry (Pete) Hams, Kathy (Dave) Keach, and Tammy (Chad) Hanson-Schenk. Melvin worked at Preway Inc. in WI Rapids until its closure, then he worked at Nelson Muffler Wautoma until his retirement.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Lloyd Jr., sister-in-law Carol Hanson, sister-in-law Doris Hanson, and infant grandson Jason Baggs.

Survivors include his wife, his four daughters, brothers: Merl Hanson, Floyd (Marsha) Hanson; grandchildren: Jenny (Jeff) Baggs, Jaime Baggs, Jodi (Jake) Linzmeier, Randy (Sarah) Malthe, Ashley Straight, Nick (Sharla) Rogers, Eric (Ashley) Fuller, and Cody Ferkey; many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







