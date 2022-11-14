Hanson, Delores M. Age 80 of Big Flats

Delores M (Streeter) Hanson, age 80, of Big Flats, WI passed away Sunday, November

6, 2022 at her daughter’s home In Arkdale.

Delores was born on July 23, 1942 in Nekoosa, Wisconsin to Melford and Dorthy (Elgas) Streeter. She married Melvin Hanson on February 11, 1961 and they spent 60 loving years together until his passing in April of 2021. She was blessed with four daughters: Debra (Phil) Kinney, Nekoosa; Terry (Pete) Hams, Grand Marsh; Kathy (Dave) Keach, Arkdale; and Tammy

(Chad) Hanson-Schenk, Chalmette, LA. Delores enjoyed spending her life with family and friends, hosting parties and cooking for anyone who stopped by for a visit. She loved the outdoors and was able to spend her last summer at her Ponderosa Pines camper.

Delores is preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers Orville and Harlan Streeter, two sisters Elaine (Coonrod), Shirley Streeter, and infant grandson Jason Baggs.

Survivors include her four daughters, three sisters: Millie (Bob) Musch, Flo Fredenberg, Evelyn Lumby; Brother- in-law’s: Merl Hanson, Floyd (Marsha) Hanson, and Jerry Coonrod;

grandchildren: Jenny (Jeff) Baggs, Jamie Baggs, Jodi (Jake) Linzmeier, Randy (Sarah) Malthe, Ashley Straight, Nick (Sharla) Rogers, Eric (Ashley) Fuller, and Cody Ferkey; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

