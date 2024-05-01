Hansen, Sandra E. Age 62 of Grand Marsh

Sandra E. Hansen, age 62, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2024 with her partner at her side.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18,2024 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Sandra was born January 14, 1962, to Leonard and Ardis (Berendt) Poczekaj. She grew up in Windlake, WI and moved to Adams County in the early 90s. Sandy loved the outdoors especially mushroom hunting and asparagus picking. She was a camper and gardener. She enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. She loved all her many pets especially her childhood horse. She lived for her family and cared for her parents into their golden years. Sandy was courageous and was always ready for an adventure.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Ardis and Lenoard Poczekaj. Brothers Barry and Bob Poczekaj.

Sandra is survived by her daughter Coralie Hansen, partner Richard Webb, sister Cinthia Schultz, cousin Debbie Balthazor, niece Paula Poczekaj and their families.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







