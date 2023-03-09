Hansen, Goldie G. Age 94 of Camp Douglas

Goldie G. Hansen, 94 of Camp Douglas passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, LaCrosse.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Memorials in Goldie’s memory can be given to a charity of choice.

Source: WRJC.com







