Hansen, Gerald “Jerry” L. Age 92 of New Lisbon
Gerald “Jerry” L. Hansen, age 92, of New Lisbon died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Jerry was the son of Albert and Emma (Weiland) Hansen and was born on December 31, 1929, in Milwaukee, WI. Jerry’s family moved to New Lisbon in 1938 and he has lived here ever since. Jerry was a 1948 graduate of the New Lisbon High School. Jerry was employed by Walker Stainless Steel in New Lisbon as a Fabricator/Welder for 50 years. Jerry enjoyed biking, going fishing, and walking in the woods at his sister and brother-in-law’s home. He was a member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Lisbon.
Jerry is survived by his sister Janet (Richard) Halverson of Loyal, WI, by his nephews, Greg (Meeshia) Halverson of LeRoy, IL, Kevin (Shannon) Halverson of Wheaton, IL, and Todd (Lisa) Halverson of Apple Valley, MN, and by great nieces Hailie, Heather, Aturina, and nephew Brandon, and great great nieces Ruth and Delilah. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 4, 2022, at 12:00P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday from 11:00A.M. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow in St. Stephan’s Lutheran Cemetery in the town of Orange. Memorials may be given to the New Lisbon Public Library or St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Mauston Man Facing 6th Offense OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on May 31, 2022 at 4:08 PM
-
Fact check: Ron Johnson says Democrats did not condemn Madison arson
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2022 at 3:22 PM
In the immediate wake of a fire and vandalism at the Madison headquarters of an anti-abortion group, Democrats had not condemned "activists who are engaging in this repugnant illegal activity."
-
Hansen, Gerald “Jerry” L. Age 92 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on May 31, 2022 at 3:16 PM
-
Therapy will be offered over the summer to Green Bay public school students, marking a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 31, 2022 at 2:26 PM
Mental health disorders are on the rise for K-12 students. That makes summer vacation a critical time for kids who need school-based counseling.
-
Food waste in landfills is a surprisingly potent driver of climate change. This Door...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2022 at 11:36 AM
Food waste in landfills helps drive climate change by releasing methane. Composting can make a big difference.
-
Hobart man faces prison after being convicted of 3 counts of arson; victims include...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 31, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Hobart man to be sentenced June 1 for three of the eight fires he'd been charged with setting. He's expected to be sentenced to 10-15 years in prison
-
'He should be known': The unknown soldier died in 1930. A ceremony was held last week in...
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 31, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The man, who died by suicide in 1930, is thought to be a World War I veteran. He was never identified, and was buried with military rites in Wausau.
-
Indigenous nations in Wisconsin are represented in a new exhibit at Chicago's Field...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM
A new, permanent exhibit at the Field Museum in Chicago includes displays from the Oneida, Menominee and Ho-Chunk nations. Here's what to know.
-
'Forever chemicals' are present in many fast-food wrappers, and Culver's says it is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Some food packages at Culver's could contain PFAS, a toxic family of chemicals known to repel grease
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.