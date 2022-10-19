Hannah Schuchart named new Oconto County district attorney by Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday who will serve as Oconto County district attorney following the resignation of Edward Burke Jr.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/18
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2022 at 7:50 PM
-
WRJC Receives Local Honor
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2022 at 7:46 PM
-
A Mauston High School Senior has been named the Supreme Exhibitor at the past Wisconsin...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2022 at 7:45 PM
-
Hannah Schuchart named new Oconto County district attorney by Gov. Tony Evers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2022 at 7:25 PM
Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday who will serve as Oconto County district attorney following the resignation of Edward Burke Jr.
-
Police identify 5-year-old girl fatally shot on Monday on east side of Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2022 at 6:13 PM
Police are looking for a person of interest, Chief Chris Davis said.
-
1972 Packers overcame all obstacles, except their own coach and Washington. Do they...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM
The 1972 Packers were the only team besides the Vikings to win the division during an 11-year Minnesota dominance.
-
Dobbs decision claims one of state's 4 abortion clinics. Here's why and what's next for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM
Affiliated Medical Services CEO Dennis Christensen said the work to open an abortion clinic in Rockford, Illinois, is slowly moving forward.
-
De Pere paramedics helped deliver her baby. She still needs $9,000 to deliver them a dog,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM
De Pere resident Tammy Gossen has raised $1,000 of the necessary $10,000 to buy a therapy dog for the De Pere Fire Department.
-
Michels campaign clarifies stance on abortion law
by Bob Hague on October 19, 2022 at 3:37 PM
The Republican candidate for governor reiterated his position on abortion on Tuesday. Tim Michels, who early in his campaign said he supported the 1849 criminal abortion law as written, later shifted his stance. Michels explained that during an […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.