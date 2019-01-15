Hancock, Ruth E. Age 88 of Tomah

Ruth E. Hancock, 88, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019, at the Serenity House in Tomah. She was born November 16, 1930, to James and Nellie (Williams) Arity in Tomah, Wisconsin.

She was united in marriage to Martin Hancock and recently celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary. Ruth was a kind hearted soul who never had a bad word to say about anyone. Although she was small in stature, she always spoke her mind in a polite way. She was a wonderful cook and no one ever left her home hungry. Ruth was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting and knitting, and canning. She loved supporting all Wisconsin teams. Ruth took great pride in decorating her home, especially around the holidays.

She is survived by her husband, Martin, her children, Kay Seitz, John (Debi) Hancock) and Dave (Christen) Hancock, grandchildren, Jason (Brianne) Seitz, Krista (Pat) McPherson, Tom and Sam Hancock, 4 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Carol Wappler and nephew, Gary Arity.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Nellie, brothers, Don, Arnold and James “Pat” Arity, and sister, Marjorie.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, January 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Tomah Hospice Touch for the upkeep of their garden. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth E. Hancock, please visit our Tribute Store.

Source: WRJC.com





