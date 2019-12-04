Hamm (Kaminski), Genevieve Catherine, age 88 of Mauston

Genevieve Catherine (Kaminski) Hamm, 88, of Mauston, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 at UW Hospital, Madison.

She was born March 25, 1931 to Joseph and Catherine (Styczen) Kaminski in Marion Township, Mauston WI. She was the third of 7 siblings.

Genevieve had a busy young life; after graduating eighth grade, she went on to work at a sawmill, waitressed, babysat, and was a housekeeper. When she turned 18. she went to Chicago and gained a job at Wrigley Gum Factory, where she quickly rose to forelady of a department and worked in payroll.

On April 16, 1955 she married her husband and best friend, Leo Hamm; they spent 64 happy years together while farming and raising 3 daughters. Genevieve’s pride and joy was in her husband and children.

Gen enjoyed baking, (her cherry cheesecake was legendary), flower gardening, songbirds, and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister, and her husband, Leo.

She is survived by daughters Shirley (Tom) Czys, Diane (Kevin) Severson, and Karen (Gene) Riddlestine. Proud grandmother of Brandon (Jolene) French, Kim (Brandon) Kiel; Drew (Emily) Severson, Kayla (Zach) Murphy, Daniel Severson; Katell, Dylan and Brent Riddlestine, and Katlyn (Mike) Parr. Great-grandmother of Bryson French, Adalynn and Natalie Kiel, Mason, Thomas & Mackenzie Murphy, and Lucy Parr.

She is further survived by her sisters; Helen (Art) Blazewicz, Patricia (Keith) Hemenway, Bernadine (Dennis) Pokorney, and Delores (Leroy) Zulawski, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. John Potaczek officiating. Friends may call on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.

