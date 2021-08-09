Halvorsen, Michelle Age 41 of La Valle
Michelle Halvorsen, 41 of La Valle passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Michelle was born April 2, 1980, the daughter of Nanette and John Quackenbush in Janesville, WI.
She attended school in Beloit, Wisconsin
She was united in marriage to Richard Halvorsen on November 11, 2017. Michelle enjoyed gardening, flowers and her family.
She is survived by her husband Richard, her children Matthew, Kristen and Mason, her step children Wyatt, Julieann and Colton, her mother Nanette (Bill) La Grange, her sister Kimberly (Matt) Wise, her brothers John (Paula) Quackenbush Jr., Jeremy (Crystal) Quackenbush, many aunts, uncles, cousins , nieces and nephews.
Michelle was preceded in death by her father John Quackenbush, grandparents Nancy and Gerald Wescott, Theora and Edward Quackenbush, Tim O’Neill, Mike Pike, Tony Frias and her pet dog Buster.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon), Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston, where friends may call on from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Interment will be at Big Creek Cemetery, La Valle.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Source: WRJC.com
