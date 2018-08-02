Hallucinations Lead to Multiple Charges Against Oxford Woman

A 37 year old Oxford woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly be suffering a severe hallucination. Adams County Authorities reported to the Town of Springville on July 25th at 5:37am. Dawn Raether claims she was suffering hallucinations from ingesting methamphetamine. The hallucinations caused Raether to trespass onto multiple properties as she believed she was trying to save her children. The hallucination adventure caused Raether to knock over bottles of sodium chloride, break into a workshop, and steal a pick-up truck. She drove the pick-up truck until she got it stuck in an Adams County swamp. Raether is facing multiple charges including 3rd Offense – OWI, Operating Motor Vehicle Without Owner Consent, and two counts of Criminal Damage to Property.

