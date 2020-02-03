Hall of Famer Willie Wood passes away

Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Willie Wood, who played for the Packers from 1960-71, passed away Monday in Washington D.C.. Wood was 83. “The Green Bay Packers Family lost a legend today with the passing of Willie Wood,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “Willie’s success story, rising from an undrafted rookie free agent to […]

