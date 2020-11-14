Hall of Famer Paul Hornung passes away

Former Green Bay Packers great and Pro Football Hall of Fame tailback Paul Hornung passed away on Friday in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, after a battle with dementia. Hornung was 84. “The Green Bay Packers Family today is mourning the loss of Paul Hornung,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “Paul was one of our […]

Source: WRN.com







