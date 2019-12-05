Hall Gets Scoring Help: Mauston Blows by West Salem in Boys Basketball

Cade Hall led the way for the Mauston Golden Eagles with 23points in a 63-42 win over the West Salem Panthers. Hall had plenty of help in this game, as Adon Saylor scored a varsity career high 14points and Gage Kobylski added 12 for Mauston. Mauston jumped out to an early 12-0 lead and never looked back leading by as much as 31 in the game. Isaac Saylor did not record a point in the game but played lock down defense on the Panthers Jack Heli limiting him to just 10 points and 0 2nd half field goals. Trey Honnold added 6points for the Golden Eagles who improve to 1-1 on the season. The Panthers fall to 1-1. Mauston will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to Spring Green to take on River Valley Tuesday night.

