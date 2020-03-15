Hall & Funmaker Share SCC Conference POY Honors as SCC Names All-Conference Teams

2019-2020 SCC BBB All Conference Teams

FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL GRADE

Cade Hall* Mauston 12

Sam Millard* Wisconsin Dells 12

Bryson Funmaker* Wisconsin Dells 12

Kade Panich Wautoma 12

Brett Hirst Wisconsin Dells 12

SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL GRADE

Derek Drew Westfield 12

Caleb Hamilton Adams-Friendship 11

Gage Kobylski Mauston 12

Adon Saylor Mauston 10

Riley Eck Wisconsin Dells 12

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.