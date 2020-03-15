Hall & Funmaker Share SCC Conference POY Honors as SCC Names All-Conference Teams

2019-2020 SCC BBB All Conference Teams

FIRST TEAM

                NAME                                                                   SCHOOL                                               GRADE

Cade Hall*                                           Mauston                                  12

Sam Millard*                                       Wisconsin Dells                       12

Bryson Funmaker*                             Wisconsin Dells                       12

Kade Panich                                       Wautoma                                12

Brett Hirst                                            Wisconsin Dells                       12

 

 

 

SECOND TEAM

                NAME                                                                   SCHOOL                                               GRADE

Derek Drew                                        Westfield                                 12

Caleb Hamilton                                   Adams-Friendship                   11

Gage Kobylski                                                Mauston                                  12

Adon Saylor                                        Mauston                                  10

Riley Eck                                            Wisconsin Dells                       12

 

Source: WRJC.com


