Hale, Dick Age 87 of Mauston

On June 26, 2019 Dick Hale passed on to be reunited with the love of his life, his wife Gladys. His health had declined and he was peaceful in leaving.

Dick was born on January 19, 1932 to Harold and Eliza (Kastner) Hale of Elroy and then later Mauston.

Dick graduated from Mauston High School. He and Gladys Baldwin married in May of 1951. During their 56 years of marriage the two were blessed with three children. They also opened their home and hearts to many dogs small and large, as well as many young people of all ages. They served as foster parents and day and night daycare providers, and always had time and room for those in need, most of whom always seemed to become a part of “the family.”

Dick was employed at Kastner’s Hardware, A&L Auto & Marine, and Clements Furniture & Appliance, where he worked until his retirement. All these businesses were just a block from the Mauston Fire Station, something very important to him. He became a fireman on November 10, 1952, then led as Fire Chief for 32 years. He retired from the department on December 31, 2003, having served the community with tireless dedication for 50+years.

Dick was a loving husband and father, never shy about showing his love for Gladys. He made it a priority to spend time with his children, fishing, hiking, hunting, enjoying many outdoor activities and sports. Especially cherished were the vacation trips spent at a family cabin “up-north” near Land O’ Lakes, Wisconsin.

An avid outdoorsman, Dick loved hunting, fishing, cutting wood, looking for mushrooms and arrowheads, and taking photos, and he was a good cook. He loved his “rock” music, as he put it, “music with a good beat,” and liked to play it loud.

He was a strong, quiet man who always had time to listen to others.

Dick is sadly missed by many, but most of all his loving family.

He is survived by:

Sons Mark (Dawn E. Danz-Hale) of Sauk City, Kim (Dawn Hale) of Mauston, Daughter Deborah (Dale) Stoughtenger of New Lisbon.

Grandchildren/great grandchildren:

Kimberly (Brian) Osborne, daughter Haley; Richard (Tonia) Hale, daughter Aerial and son Richard; Misty Hale, daughter Shelby and son Jaxson, all of the Mauston area.

Samantha Stoughtenger (Bobby Branson) of Texas; Brandon (Patty) Stoughtenger, son Nolan of Mindoro.

Foster daughters Florence (Don) Wetley of Mauston and Judi (John) Atkins of Tennessee.

Special friends: David Jinsky, Carmen and Emma Pfaff of Mauston; Brian Miller of Sauk City.

Dick was predeceased by Gladys in 2009, his parents, an infant sister Arlie Marie, his sister Marie (Don) Harris, numerous other relatives, and his last special companion earlier this year, his dog, Patches.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. James Logan for his care and guidance through the years, the caring staff at the New Lisbon Family Medical Center, the local Meals on Wheels folks, and most of all the members of the Mauston Fire Department. You always made Dad feel a part of the fire department family and treated him with undying respect.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 26, 2019, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Mauston Fire Station, 432 Hickory Street. Internment for Dick and Gladys will be at 4:00 pm at the Mauston City Cemetery, with a light luncheon to follow at the Mauston Fire Station.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Dick’s name can be made to the Mauston Fire Department. Donations will support the Explorers’ Post 150 or Mauston Fire Department Scholarships.

