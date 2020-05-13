Hair salon operator sues over Tony Evers' stay-at-home order. It's the 3rd legal challenge to coronavirus response
The owner of an Appleton hair salon says the stay-at-home orders violate her free speech and religious rights.
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 13, 2020 at 3:12 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
7th Congressional District: Republican Tom Tiffany wins seat held by former Rep. Sean...
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 13, 2020 at 3:10 PM
Tom Tiffany is facing a quick turnaround after the election. He will be expected in D.C. starting next week to begin serving in Congress.
Ron Johnson asks for names of Obama officials who 'unmasked' Michael Flynn
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2020 at 2:41 PM
U.S. Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley made the request in a letter to top Trump administration officials.
As with other legal fights between Democrats and Republicans in Wisconsin, taxpayers are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2020 at 2:33 PM
Another legal fight between Wisconsin's Republicans and Democrats has resulted in a familiar outcome — a hefty bill for taxpayers.
Property and Transportation Committee Meeting SCHOOL DISTRICT OF MAUSTON
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2020 at 2:27 PM
Property and Transportation Committee Meeting SCHOOL DISTRICT OF MAUSTON DATE: Friday, May 15, 2020 TIME: 12:00 PM PLACE: Outdoors Forever 4890 County Rd N Mauston, WI 53948 I. Call Meeting to Order - Chairperson Darrell Hines II. Discussion of […]
'It's a great tribute': F-16 flyovers pay tribute to health care workers battling...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2020 at 1:43 PM
Four F-16s flew in formation over hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin to pay tribute to health care workers.
Extension Webinars to Offer Updates During Growing Season
on May 13, 2020 at 11:13 AM
Agronomists, crop consultants and farmers can get timely crop updates from University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension experts by joining bi-weekly Badger Crop Connect webinars beginning this month.
Sauk County Man Killed in Freak Tractor Accident
on May 13, 2020 at 11:13 AM
A Baraboo man died last week after his head struck a decorative beam, which then fell onto him and the tractor he was driving.
