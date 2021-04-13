Hagedorn and liberal justices signal they may block latest Wisconsin election lawsuit
Justice Brian Hagedorn sided with the court’s three liberals to require those bringing the lawsuit to explain why they have the authority.
Green Bay vicar general Daniel Felton appointed the bishop of Duluth
Felton has been the vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Green Bay since July 2014.
Bice: State treasurer and likely U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski doesn't have a...
Over the years, several publications and websites have said Godlewski has a master's degree in public administration from the University of Pennsylvania.
Hagedorn and liberal justices signal they may block latest Wisconsin election lawsuit
Traffic worries temporarily halt city's consideration of second Green Bay Popeyes
SmitCo Eateries Inc. proposed a new Popeyes location on Green Bay's east side and were met with concerns about traffic.
Republicans set to vote on $2 billion in spending that may violate federal rules
Republican state lawmakers hope to start to seize control of more than $3 billion in federal funds Tuesday, but if they carry through they may have to give up as much as two-thirds of it.
EMILY's List puts Ron Johnson 'On Notice' in 2022 U.S. Senate race
Without naming her, the political group's move signaled it was poised to back Democrat Sarah Godlewski in the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin.
Burgers, brats and beer: Tailgating returns to American Family Field
It felt a little like a second home opener Monday as Milwaukee Brewers fans tailgated for the first time this season as brats sizzled on grills.
Wisconsin communities receive $90 million from HUD to address homelessness, develop...
The American Rescue Plan included $5 billion in grants to help communities help people who are homeless and to develop affordable housing. Wisconsin communities received almost $90 million.
Night 6 of Aaron Rodgers on 'Jeopardy!': jumpy contestants, a little 'Reno 911!' love and...
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in his second week as guest host. "Jeopardy!" EP Mike Richards said Rodgers was exhausted after the three days.
