Hader, Yelich nominated for first-ever All-MLB Team

Major League Baseball on Monday announced the introduction of the first-ever All-MLB Team, which will commemorate the top regular-season performances from 2019. Two Milwaukee Brewers are represented on the ballot: pitcher Josh Hader and outfielder Christian Yelich. The selection of the All-MLB Team will be determined equally by an online fan vote on MLB.com as […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.