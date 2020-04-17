Hackers may have accessed personal information of Aurora Medical Center Bay Area patients
Someone used an email phishing scam around January 1 to gain access to email accounts of several hospital employees, according to Advocate Health Aurora.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos threatens lawsuit over stay-at-home order as partisan divide...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 17, 2020 at 5:44 PM
The GOP leader of the Assembly said Friday he would likely sue Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over his authority to shut down the economy.
-
-
Republican legislative leaders find fault with Evers’ ‘Safer at Home’ extension
by Raymond Neupert on April 17, 2020 at 5:32 PM
Wisconsin’s Republican legislative leaders are crying foul over Governor Tony Ever’s decision to extend the statewide Safer At Home order, and promising action. Evers on Thursday ordered acting Department of Health Services Secretary […]
-
Bipartisan legislation would trigger quick action on PFAS contamination. Tony Evers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 17, 2020 at 5:30 PM
"It really shouldn't be this hard for our government to take care of its people," said Craig Koller, a Marinette native battling cancer.
-
'I do not fear the Devil nor COVID-19': Wisconsin police chief asks governor to end Safer...
by Wausau Daily Herald on April 17, 2020 at 5:20 PM
Colby-Abbotsford Chief Jason Bauer said he meant to use the devil as a metaphor but believes Gov. Evers should relax his stay-at-home order.
-
Wisconsin officials say labs can run 7,500-plus coronavirus tests each day. So why are...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 17, 2020 at 5:05 PM
Last Friday, for example, just under 2,000 tests were conducted despite a daily lab capacity of nearly 4,000 across the state.
-
Inmates who escaped from Columbia County prison arrested in Illinois
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 17, 2020 at 4:02 PM
They were spotted at Miss Carly's community center and taken into custody, according to Rockford police.
-
Trump's Wisconsin sanctuary cities claim goes too far
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 17, 2020 at 3:58 PM
President Trump deemed Milwaukee and Madison sanctuary cities at a January rally in Milwaukee.
-
WhiteDog BlackCat Cafe's new owners use shutdown to renovate, plan outdoor patio|...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 17, 2020 at 3:51 PM
Nicole Greenawald and Anthony Wiltgen bought the White Dog Black Cat Cafe from Greenwald's mom. They're still going strong doing carryout-only. But Greenwald and Wiltgen also bought the empty property next door and plan to put in a patio. […]
